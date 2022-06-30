Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $345.12 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

