Bank of New Hampshire Has $2.39 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.