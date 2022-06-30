Bank of New Hampshire Sells 750 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 126,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,782.3% in the first quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $168.22 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

