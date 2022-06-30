Barton Investment Management Has $31.09 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Barton Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 3.9% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $31,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.60.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $648.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $675.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $718.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

