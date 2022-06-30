Barton Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Barton Investment Management lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 77,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.07. The stock had a trading volume of 114,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,172. American Express has a 1 year low of $136.49 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.64 and its 200 day moving average is $172.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

