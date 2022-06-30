Barton Investment Management Sells 22,110 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Barton Investment Management cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,519 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 22,110 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for 1.9% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,086. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,015.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,438 shares of company stock worth $5,682,272. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.