Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €53.00 by Baader Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €53.00 ($56.38) target price from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($78.72) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($70.21) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €41.58 ($44.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86. Basf has a 52-week low of €41.08 ($43.70) and a 52-week high of €69.52 ($73.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.25.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.