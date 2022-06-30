Baxter Bros Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,110,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $2,155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,194 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.34. 2,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,191. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.08.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.