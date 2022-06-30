Baxter Bros Inc. Buys Shares of 2,968 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,968 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $8.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $359.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $398.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.42. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $169.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

