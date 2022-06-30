Bay Rivers Group Purchases 3,580 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.6% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,275,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,532 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,079,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.