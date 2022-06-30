Bay Rivers Group Sells 222 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bay Rivers Group cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $241,021,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock opened at $417.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.41. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.