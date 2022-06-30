BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BESIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($89.36) to €76.00 ($80.85) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BE Semiconductor Industries from €97.00 ($103.19) to €88.00 ($93.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

BESIY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.39. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.48.

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $227.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $3.1198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.58%. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.51%.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

