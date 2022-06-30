Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.81

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 70470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$3.35 price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.04 million and a P/E ratio of -3.77.

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

