Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.27.

Shares of SKIN stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 80,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.71. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 13.57.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 117.84%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beauty Health will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

