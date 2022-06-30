Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.15% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $116,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.23.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

