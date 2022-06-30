Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBBY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $4.99 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $398.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 536,654 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 29,054 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 51,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,048 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.