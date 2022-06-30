Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $72.50 Average PT from Analysts

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Belden stock opened at $53.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.82%.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

