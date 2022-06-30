Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

BIOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of BIOC opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Biocept had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Biocept will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Biocept by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biocept by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

