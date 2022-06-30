BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in June

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BIOGY remained flat at $$10.06 during trading hours on Thursday. BioGaia AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.6179 per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th.

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

