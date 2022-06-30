Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $203.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,705. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $372.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

