BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $168.00 Price Target at UBS Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) received a $168.00 target price from analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.10. 2,495,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.65. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

