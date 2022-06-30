Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Down 5.7%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 7,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 218,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $523.83 million, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Bioventus news, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $733,508.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,577.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,943,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,978 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,352,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 77,061 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,712,000. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,967,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

