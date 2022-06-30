BitCoal (COAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

BitCoal (COAL) traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $4,568.22 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.82 or 0.00570725 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 457.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001201 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

