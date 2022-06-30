Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Reaches $268.35 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.32 or 0.00077571 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $268.35 million and $6.57 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00276417 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00066486 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

