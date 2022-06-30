BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.48

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 2001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.20 million, a P/E ratio of 735.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.94.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $29,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $2,410,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 179.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

