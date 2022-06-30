BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 334.8% from the May 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MQY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 194,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,043. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 230.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $52,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 35.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.