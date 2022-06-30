BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the May 31st total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:BST traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.49. 243,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,095. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
