Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 539,650 shares valued at $29,123,312. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.58. The company had a trading volume of 44,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.39 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

