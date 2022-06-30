BlitzPick Achieves Market Capitalization of $79,731.24 (XBP)

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. In the last week, BlitzPick has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BlitzPick coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BlitzPick has a market cap of $79,731.24 and approximately $132.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000493 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BlitzPick Profile

BlitzPick (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

