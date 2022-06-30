BlitzPick (XBP) Price Tops $0.0002

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. BlitzPick has a market capitalization of $79,731.24 and $132.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPick coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000493 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BlitzPick Coin Profile

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

