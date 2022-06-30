BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after buying an additional 399,021 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,231,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,426,000 after purchasing an additional 168,042 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after buying an additional 145,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 679,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period.

STIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,910. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.43.

