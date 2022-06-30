BNC Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,199,000 after buying an additional 1,688,244 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,400. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

