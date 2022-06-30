BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded down $7.14 on Thursday, reaching $361.36. 27,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $398.49 and its 200-day moving average is $458.42. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

