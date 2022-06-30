BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 667.2% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 13,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $90.05. 68,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390,736. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.61.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.