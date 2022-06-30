BNC Wealth Management LLC Invests $870,000 in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.16. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

