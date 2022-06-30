BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 555 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Garmin by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Garmin stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,097. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.53 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.19.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

