BNC Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,383,000 after purchasing an additional 780,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,344,000 after purchasing an additional 418,123 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $39.02. 431,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,430,861. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

