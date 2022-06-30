BNC Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of WRB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,961. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

