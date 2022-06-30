BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) vs. ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Head-To-Head Comparison

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) and ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BNP Paribas and ING Groep’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNP Paribas $52.36 billion 1.16 $11.23 billion N/A N/A ING Groep $21.88 billion 1.81 $7.04 billion $1.28 7.95

BNP Paribas has higher revenue and earnings than ING Groep.

Profitability

This table compares BNP Paribas and ING Groep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP Paribas 19.14% 7.51% 0.34% ING Groep 23.05% 7.64% 0.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BNP Paribas and ING Groep, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP Paribas 0 4 6 0 2.60 ING Groep 0 3 6 0 2.67

BNP Paribas presently has a consensus target price of $65.59, suggesting a potential upside of 165.65%. ING Groep has a consensus target price of $13.11, suggesting a potential upside of 28.95%. Given BNP Paribas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BNP Paribas is more favorable than ING Groep.

Risk & Volatility

BNP Paribas has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ING Groep has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of BNP Paribas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of ING Groep shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BNP Paribas pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. ING Groep pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. ING Groep pays out 57.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ING Groep beats BNP Paribas on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BNP Paribas Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services. It also provides commercial, and personal banking and services, including financing and leasing services, financing of individuals, and digital banking services, as well as current and savings account products, equipment leasing and financing solutions, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers investment and protection services, which includes borrowers' insurance, which protects the insured party from the unexpected when taking out a mortgage, personal, auto, or consumer loan; savings and protection solutions comprising life insurance, employee savings, retirement savings, etc.; asset management, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides debt capital market, working capital, export finance, daily banking, treasury and risk, and corporate finance solutions; and specialized lending, equity market, finance, payments and cash management, and trade services and solutions, as well as savings, investment, insurance, mortgage, and digital banking services. The company serves customers, corporate clients, and financial institutions, including small and medium-sized, and mid-corporates. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1762 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

