Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 12,258 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 181.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

