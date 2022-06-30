Boltwood Capital Management Has $3.77 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.5% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 40,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

LOW stock opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.02.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

