Boltwood Capital Management Has $605,000 Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,228,000 after acquiring an additional 384,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,340,000 after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $298,491,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE J opened at $124.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.28 and a 200-day moving average of $133.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Several research firms have commented on J. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

