Bonded Finance Price Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,060.87 or 1.00012858 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

