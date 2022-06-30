BonusCloud (BXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.00

BonusCloud (BXC) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $616,810.56 and $41.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,011.23 or 0.99999691 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002685 BTC.

BonusCloud is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,137,888 coins. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

