Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.47 million and $875,303.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00214381 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000159 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008890 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00423449 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,351,340 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

