Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $88.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Boston Properties traded as low as $87.96 and last traded at $88.04, with a volume of 3972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.01.

BXP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 17,612.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,446,000 after purchasing an additional 914,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 754,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.32%.

About Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

