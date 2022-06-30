Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 571,217 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $65,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company.

Shares of IDA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.77. The company had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,432. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.60%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

