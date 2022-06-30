Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019,511 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 295,928 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $84,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 101,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 427,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock worth $232,873,884. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.52. The stock had a trading volume of 78,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.