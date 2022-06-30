Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $58.04 Million Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 2.63% of Cavco Industries worth $58,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 229,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,766,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,901,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

CVCO traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.47 and a 12 month high of $327.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.89. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $505.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cavco Industries (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.