Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 12,405 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,082 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Akamai Technologies worth $51,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,708. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.99 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $394,280.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,972.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,867 shares of company stock worth $3,966,608. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.